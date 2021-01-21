Sean Payton Addresses The Saints’ Future At Quarterback

Last weekend, the New Orleans Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round by a final score of 30-20.

Following the loss, the main topic of conversation regarding the team is the future of longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Will he return for another season or finally step away from the field?

Saints head coach Sean Payton doesn’t know what Brees plans to do yet. However, he told reporters on Thursday that he and the Saints will “try to be as prepared as we can be” when it comes time for Brees to retire.

The head coach made it clear he has faith in the quarterbacks who are currently on the roster as well.

“I’ve said a number of times, I’m real confident in the players,” Payton said. “We have a real good room. I’m excited about Jameis Winston. I’m excited about Taysom Hill.”

Winston will become a free agent when the league year officially comes to an end. Payton expressed optimism about both Hill and Winston over the course of the 2020 season.

When Brees went down with 11 broken ribs, Taysom Hill stepped in an performed admirably. Most fans and analysts thought it would be Winston getting the start.

However, Payton entrusted Hill to step in as the starting quarterback. Does that mean he’ll be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021?

We’ll have to wait to find out.