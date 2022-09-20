Sean Payton Admits He Misses Coaching: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton is currently a studio analyst for Fox Sports. That being said, it appears that a return to coaching could be in the cards for the Super Bowl champion.

Payton stepped down from his role as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in late January.

When discussing the Saints' Week 2 matchup, Payton admit that he somewhat misses coaching.

"Number one, I miss the food," Payton said, via John Sigler of Saints Wire. "Even more than that I miss this matchup. And this is one of the first days I feel different not coaching."

Payton then revealed on Monday that it bothered him that he missed the Bucs-Saints brawl over the weekend.

"Yesterday was the first day after I've retired that I had FOMO," he told Colin Cowherd. "I was missing out. It bothered me I wasn't a part of that."

These comments from Payton are a bit confusing. If he really misses certain aspects of coaching, why would he step down from his role with the Saints?

Clearly, Saints fans aren't thrilled with Payton's comments.

If Payton does return to coaching, the Dallas Cowboys could be a landing spot.

Payton finished his Saints tenure with a 152-89 record.

There should be a strong market for Payton next offseason. That is, of course, if he wants to return to the sidelines.