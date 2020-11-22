Sean Payton Gets Brutally Honest About Starting Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hasn’t said much about his starting quarterback decision this week. However, that changed on Sunday morning.

The Saints are officially starting Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston at quarterback. Payton confirmed the decision to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini on Sunday morning.

Payton got brutally honest with Russini when talking about his decision.

“He deserves this opportunity,” Payton said. “Look, he’s excited, we’re excited.”

Payton addressed why Winston played in the second half of last week’s game over Hill when Brees went down with an injury. He said it had to do with in-game adjustments and a lack of full-week preparation from Hill.

“It was this week, how do we win this game…I think going into the season, we understood that any injury that takes place during a game, we weren’t going to be able to make a switch to Taysom,” said Payton, who noted how many roles Hill has during a typical game.

Today, though, he’s just going to be a quarterback.

Some really candid answers here from Sean Payton during his pregame interview with @diannaESPN about his decision to start Taysom Hill: pic.twitter.com/nbpZx5Y3uo — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 22, 2020

New Orleans and Atlanta are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Today’s NFC South game will be televised on FOX.