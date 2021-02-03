Sean Payton Reveals When He Expects News From Drew Brees

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints are waiting on legendary quarterback Drew Brees to decide on his football future. It sounds like they won’t have to wait much longer.

Payton is making the media rounds today during Super Bowl week, and Brees’ impending decision is a hot topic. The veteran head coach told PFT Live he thinks Brees will announce “in the next week, week-and-a-half” if he’s playing one more year or retiring.

This timeline echoes what he told Will Brinson on the “Pick Six Podcast.”

"I think [an announcement] is coming in the next week or two."@SeanPayton gave @WillBrinson the latest on Drew Brees' future with the Saints. pic.twitter.com/qLPw1Fd6Wb — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 3, 2021

Nothing is ever done until it’s done, but we’d be willing to wager money on Brees retiring at this point. He’s 42 years old and everything Brees did this season–from playing through injury to taking his time to stay on the field with family after the season-ending playoff loss–seemed to indicate he was getting ready to hang them up.

If Brees does retire as expected, Payton could turn the reins over to Taysom Hill, trade for or draft a quarterback or re-sign pending free agent Jameis Winston.

“And a lot of times, you want to hold your cards closer to the vest and he is a free agent,” Payton said earlier today about Winston. “But him, along with Taysom Hill who’s in the building, we’ve said it all along — we’re going to develop and coach those guys. And Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in.”