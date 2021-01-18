Sean Payton Was Asked If Drew Brees Will Be Retiring

Drew Brees played in what his likely the final game of his NFL career on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-20, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday. Brees had a rough game, throwing for less than 200 yards and three interceptions in the loss to Tom Brady and Co.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported pregame that Brees is retiring after the season. Brees was asked about his future plans following the loss.

“I’m gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision,” Brees told reporters after the game.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked about Brees’ future after the loss, as well. However, New Orleans’ head coach wasn’t interested in answering that question right now.

“I think that’s for another press conference,” Payton told reporters.

It certainly sounds like Brees played his final game in New Orleans on Sunday night. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spent some time on the field with his wife and children following the loss.

Brees was able to catch up with Tom Brady on the field, as well.