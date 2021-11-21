The Spun

Sean Payton Getting Crushed For Decision Against Eagles

Sean Payton is definitely one of the best coaches in the NFL, but he’s made better decisions than the one he made in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles today.

The Saints fell behind 33-7 before rallying for two touchdowns to trim Philly’s lead to 33-19. That was the score with 7:17 left and New Orleans facing 4th-and-7 at the Eagles’ 10.

Instead of going for it since his team was down 14, Payton strangely called on Brett Maher to kick a field goal. He made it, cutting the deficit to 11.

However, that still left the Saints down by two scores with barely over seven minutes left. The Eagles wound up scoring a touchdown on their ensuing drive to seal the win.

Not surprisingly, Payton has been ridiculed for his curious decision.

You can debate about what the analytics say to do in certain game situations. This seemed clear-cut though; New Orleans needed to go for it.

Now, they might have lost anyway, even if they scored a touchdown on that drive to make it a one-score game. But they didn’t even give themselves a chance by settling for three.

We’re not sure what Sean Payton was doing. It made less than zero sense.

