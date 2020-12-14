Sean Payton Has 2-Word Response To Drew Brees Question

Yesterday’s loss to the 3-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles made one thing abundantly clear: the New Orleans Saints need Drew Brees back at some point.

At 10-3, the Saints remain one of the NFC favorites, but their chances of a deep playoff run hinge on Brees’ availability. The future Hall of Famer has missed the last four games after suffering multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung.

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton has been asked constantly for updates on Brees’ status. On Sunday, ESPN reported that the Saints wouldn’t rush Brees back, even though they are set to host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

This afternoon, Payton was non-committal on Brees’ potential return to practice this week, saying only “we’ll see” when asked.

Taysom Hill has filled in for Brees over the last month. On Sunday, he completed 28-of-38 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw an interception, lost a fumble and was sacked five times.

Prior to getting injured, Brees was completing passes at a 73.5 percent clip and had thrown 18 touchdowns against only three interceptions in nine games.

We’ll see if Brees can get any work in this week. New Orleans definitely needs him, but must be very cautious.