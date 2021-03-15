The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, and it’s no secret Sean Payton wants to move forward with Jameis Winston.

Drew Brees officially retired on Sunday, ending an era in New Orleans. The Saints now need to seek out a new franchise quarterback.

Taysom Hill signed an extension this weekend, but he’s not exactly the prototypical pocket-passer quarterback the Saints both want and need. Winston is. The only problem is he’s set to become a free agent this week, meaning the Saints might have to enter a bidding war for the former first-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The expectation is that Winston re-signs with the Saints, though. In such a scenario, Payton has all the confidence he can become New Orleans’ starter later this fall.

“Jameis Winston, we had a good year to work with, and he’s someone — I said it on record already — we’d like to sign back,” coach Sean Payton said on the Great Dane Nation podcast last week, via Pro Football Talk. “I’d like to see him competing to be that guy.”

The Saints have to find a way to re-sign Jameis Winston in coming days. There’s no other concrete quarterback options.

In the event Winston does re-sign, there’s no doubt Sean Payton will still find a way to get Taysom Hill on the field. Perhaps even more so than last season when Hill was paired with Drew Brees.

The Saints should finalize their quarterback situation here in the next few days.