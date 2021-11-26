Sean Payton Has Blunt Reaction To Blowout Loss vs. Bills

The Saints’ struggles continued on Thursday night, as they were dismantled by the Bills on national television. It was arguably the Saints’ worst loss of the season thus far.

Ever since Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL, the Saints have struggled to move the ball on offense. Those struggles were on full display last night, as the Saints didn’t score their first points of the game until the fourth quarter.

Following the blowout loss, Saints head coach Sean Payton had a brutally honest assessment of his team.

“Let’s start with the obvious – obviously we weren’t very good tonight,” Payton said, via ESPN. “Obviously it was difficult, and I’m sure difficult for the television viewing audience.”

Payton also commented on the Saints’ inability to successfully convert a two-point conversion this season.

“If you’re a pretty good offensive team, it’s probably not a problem,” Payton explained. “And if you’re not a good offensive team, which I would say that’s where we’re at right now, it probably is a problem.”

Part of the problem for the Saints right now is that too many of their top players are hurt. Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston are all injured at the moment. Nevertheless, the offense still needs to find a way to be more productive.

The Saints will be back in action next Thursday against the Cowboys.