Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Referees

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been on the receiving end of some truly dreadful call from referees over the years. Amid the ongoing controversy over some penalties being enforced, he’s speaking his mind and sounding off on the referees.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Payton admonished the referees for “over-officiating” taunting. He feels that it’s gone beyond what he and members of the NFL Competition Committee initially discussed.

“I think it’s being over-officiated…” Payton said. “I don’t think any of us who discussed it saw it going where it is now.”

The taunting penalty has been enforced significantly more stringently this year than previously. Perhaps the most notable example of this came in the waning moments of the recent Steelers-Bears game, where a Bears defender got flagged after forcing a key third down stop that helped decide the game.

"I think it's being over-officiated. … I don't think any of us who discussed it [on the competition committee] saw it going where it is now." – Sean Payton discusses taunting on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 18, 2021

Sean Payton has had a negative relationship with NFL referees ever since that fateful uncalled pass interference call in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. That no-call caused a national outrage that even reached the floor of Congress.

The NFL changed the rules to allow teams to review pass interference calls, but scrapped it after the trial run failed.

Something has to give in order for the taunting penalty controversy to stop overly affecting games.

But like many of us, the most Payton can do is vent frustrations. Real change may have to wait until the offseason.