Sean Payton Has Direct Comment On Drew Brees’ Future

Tom Brady isn’t the only future Hall of Fame QB heading into free agency. Saints QB Drew Brees is out of contract with the Saints, and it’s uncertain if he still plans to play, let alone play for New Orleans.

But Saints head coach Sean Payton appears confident that Brees will be on the field in 2020 – and not in the announcer’s booth.

In a recent interview, Payton was asked if he could envision Brees as a color analyst. He bluntly replied that he expects to see Brees on the field for the Saints in 2020 instead.

“No, I see him on our field this upcoming season,” Payton said.

Sean Payton was asked if he could see Brees working as a color analyst for a network in 2020: “No, I see him on our field this upcoming season” Brees and Brady will be keeping an eye on each other’s deals. They are in very similar situations. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 12, 2020

ESPN reported this afternoon that Brees has received at least one phone call from a TV network, but it’s unclear if the quarterback is seriously considering anything.

“Drew has not spoken with them or anyone about any new opportunities,” a source close to Brees told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Until such time as a decision is made about next season, he will not be engaging in any conversations regarding or considering any new opportunities.”

The Saints went 13-3 in the regular season, but 5-0 when Brees was injured early in the campaign. Despite getting the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, they were upset at home by the Minnesota Vikings.

It was the second year in a row that the Saints’ season ended in a home playoff loss.

Though Brees put up stellar numbers for New Orleans, the fact that the Saints had so much success with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill under center from time to time has given fans cause to consider whether he should be a part of their immediate future.

Will Drew Brees play for the Saints in 2020? And if not, where – if anywhere – will he play?