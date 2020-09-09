Sean Payton Has Funny Tom Brady Message Before Week 1

Ever since Tom Brady joined the NFC South, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has thrown some hilarious jabs at the six-time champion. His latest joke has to do with Brady’s TB12 brand hydration method.

Payton admit that he’s a fan of the legendary quarterback’s hydration method, but he’s not so fond about constantly receiving emails about it.

“He had me buying the water in the offseason and it was fantastic,” Payton said. “Only the emails don’t stop coming. And I told him, ‘Can you stop sending me emails?’ And then he purposely went to the company and now they’re doubled.”

That’s pretty hilarious that Brady went out of his way to double the amount of spam sent toward Payton.

.@SeanPayton would like @TomBrady to stop spamming him. "He had me buying the water in the offseason and it was fantastic. Only the emails don’t stop coming. And I told him, ‘Can you stop sending me emails?’ And then he purposely went to the company and now they’re doubled" 🤣🤣 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 9, 2020

This weekend, the Buccaneers and Saints will square off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brady and Payton should have made some type of bet on this game. If the Saints defeat the Bucs, TB12 has to stop sending emails to Payton. On the flip side, a win for the Buccaneers means TB12 gets to triple the amount of spam sent to Payton’s inbox.

Kickoff for this Sunday’s showdown between New Orleans and Tampa Bay is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will be on the call for FOX.