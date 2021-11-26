The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Comment About QB Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill on Sunday.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Taysom Hill was technically active for the Saints on Thursday night, yet he didn’t play a single snap against the Bills. Following the blowout loss, Saints head coach Sean Payton explained why.

According to Payton, the reason the Saints didn’t use Hill is because he’s dealing with a foot injury. Despite that injury, Payton still felt comfortable enough leaving Hill active as the emergency quarterback.

“He was still going through the week,” Payton said. “We knew he wasn’t going to be able to play quarterback this week, but he’s listed as full relative to being up. That was his foot.”

It’s a tad confusing that Hill would be listed as the backup quarterback if his injury is too severe to play a full game.

The Saints could’ve used Hill on Thursday night, as Trevor Siemian struggled to get anything going against the Bills. He finished the game with 163 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

It’s unclear if the Saints will give Hill a chance to start at quarterback once he’s fully healthy. What is clear, however, is that Hill will be in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, the Saints signed Hill to a four-year extension. The 31-year-old Swiss Army knife’s new contract includes $22.5 million guaranteed.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.