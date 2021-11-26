Sean Payton Has Telling Comment About QB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill was technically active for the Saints on Thursday night, yet he didn’t play a single snap against the Bills. Following the blowout loss, Saints head coach Sean Payton explained why.

According to Payton, the reason the Saints didn’t use Hill is because he’s dealing with a foot injury. Despite that injury, Payton still felt comfortable enough leaving Hill active as the emergency quarterback.

“He was still going through the week,” Payton said. “We knew he wasn’t going to be able to play quarterback this week, but he’s listed as full relative to being up. That was his foot.”

It’s a tad confusing that Hill would be listed as the backup quarterback if his injury is too severe to play a full game.

Sean Payton on Taysom Hill: "We knew he wasn't going to be able to play quarterback this week." #Saints He said the foot injury was still too significant to play QB. He was the backup, same as he was vs the Eagles. — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) November 26, 2021

The Saints could’ve used Hill on Thursday night, as Trevor Siemian struggled to get anything going against the Bills. He finished the game with 163 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

It’s unclear if the Saints will give Hill a chance to start at quarterback once he’s fully healthy. What is clear, however, is that Hill will be in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, the Saints signed Hill to a four-year extension. The 31-year-old Swiss Army knife’s new contract includes $22.5 million guaranteed.