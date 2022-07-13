Sean Payton Is Believed To Have Interest In 3 NFL Teams

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Shortly after the 2021 regular season ended, Sean Payton stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Saints. His future in the NFL is unclear at this time, but it's evident that teams are interested in his services.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Chargers, Cowboys and Dolphins could "draw Payton's interest" next offseason.

The Chargers, Cowboys and Dolphins aren't the only teams that have been linked to Payton in the past few months.

It was previously reported that the Panthers view Payton as the "savior" of their franchise.

During Payton's farewell press conference with the Saints, he hinted that he could return to the sidelines at some point in the future.

“I’m not looking at that path right now,” Payton said, via NOLA.com. “At some point … I don’t think I’m finished coaching. But I was excited to get two or three calls and texts from people in the television industry.”

If Payton wants to coach in 2023, the Saints would need to agree to a trade.

At the very least, the Saints should receive a premium draft pick in return for Payton.