Sean Payton Is Getting Crushed For Playing Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton decided got too cute against the Chicago Bears by playing Taysom Hill. And he’s getting crushed pretty hard for happened when he did.

In the middle of the second quarter, Payton decided to change things up a bit by putting Taysom Hill in under center for a passing play. But Hill’s lone pass attempt turned into a strip sack by Bears defender Tashaun Gipson and was recovered by the Bears.

Getting the ball in terrific field position, the Bears were able to get a field goal, giving them their first points on the day. Payton seemed to learn his lesson from that mistake, and put Brees back in the game on the ensuing drive.

But the damage was done. Fans and analysts rushed to Twitter, ripping Payton for getting too cute with the play-calling.

A Taysom Hill turnover! Sean Payton is just outsmarting everyone. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 10, 2021

Sean Payton started the year trying to run up the score on TB, and basically lost Michael Thomas for the regular season because of it. And he keeps insulting everyone’s intelligence with this Taysom Hill nonsense, and it finally bit them in a huge spot. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 10, 2021

Sean Payton looking at Taysom Hill while Drew Brees takes another snap: pic.twitter.com/D9zppOhChy — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 10, 2021

I hate how much Sean Payton love taysom hill — RIX (@jrix50) January 10, 2021

In fairness to Sean Payton, mixing things up a bit is becoming a little bit necessary. The Chicago Bears defense is doing a great job shutting them down by most conventional means.

But when you have a healthy Drew Brees under center in possibly his last few games, you kind of owe it to him to let him play the whole game. Lest we forget, the Saints weren’t exactly beating teams through the air when Brees was hurt anyway.

The game is being played on CBS and Nickelodeon. New Orleans leads 7-3 with 1:55 remaining in the second quarter.