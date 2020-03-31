Sean Payton Might’ve Let Something Slip Regarding Drew Brees

Drew Brees will play in the NFL for at least two more years, right? Think again.

The veteran QB re-signed with the Saints on a two-year deal this off-season. Most expect Brees to retire upon the conclusion of his current contract – after all, he’s played in the NFL for 19 seasons. The next two years would mark his 20th and 21st season in the NFL.

But Sean Payton’s latest slip-up on live TV may have revealed Brees’ actual retirement date – and it’s sooner than some expect. Payton joined ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday morning to discuss the Saints’ QB situation.

After detailing Taysom Hill’s role with the team, the Saints head coach turned the conversation to Brees and said, “Drew Brees, he’s announced he’s coming back for his final season.” Check out Payton’s unintentional slip-up in the video below:

Saints head coach Sean Payton on @GetUpESPN Tuesday morning and providing tons of great intel! In this clip SP talks about the role Taysom Hill will play in 2020. Another thing that jumps out…

Payton referred to 2020 as Drew Brees’ “final season.” pic.twitter.com/L04A9CgAT6 — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) March 31, 2020

It’s unclear if Payton actually slipped up and made a mistake or mistakenly revealed Brees’ future retirement plans. But it certainly seems like the 2020 season could be Brees’ last year in the NFL.

Given New Orleans’ current roster, there’s no doubt the Saints are capable of being a Super Bowl contender next season.

Playing in the big game would certainly provide the perfect retirement gift and send-off for Brees if 2020 is indeed his last year.