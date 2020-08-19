Prominent NFL Coach Is Recommending A Postseason Bubble

The NFL appears determined to press on with the 2020 season with normal stadium conditions, albeit without fans in attendance.

But New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton believes that the NFL should start making plans for a bubble. In a recent call to the NFL Competition Committee, he advocated for a postseason bubble.

Team bubbles have been working out pretty well so far for the likes of the NBA, NWSL and MLS. Those leagues have reported very few new cases of COVID-19, while open leagues like the MLB are being affected regularly.

Fortunately for Payton and bubble advocates, it looks like the idea has some legs. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, NFL executive Troy Vincent responded to Payton by saying, “All options are on the table.”

Saints’ HC Sean Payton recommended using a postseason bubble on a recent competition committee call, and the NFL isn’t ruling it out. “All options are on the table,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2020

Training camps are currently underway and so far the number of new positive cases has been minimal. But it’s one thing for teams to be in training camp and another for them to be out on the field bumping pads.

A bubble for the 14 playoff teams will certainly be far easier to implement than one for all 32 teams. And if there was ever a time and place to maximize safety, it would be the playoffs.

The NFL kicked the can way too long during the offseason when they had tons of time to prepare for the challenges of a season in the current pandemic.

Now would be the ideal time to make contingency plans for the playoffs.