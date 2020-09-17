Sean Payton Not Commenting On WR Michael Thomas

If you’re looking for an injury update on New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas today, you won’t be getting it from head coach Sean Payton.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Payton made it clear that he will not discuss his all-world wideout’s injured ankle. “I’m not going to discuss injuries,” Payton said today.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week that the ankle injury Thomas suffered was worse than originally thought. Once thought to barely hinder him, he’s now expected to miss several weeks.

Thomas played only a minimal role in New Orleans’ 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had three receptions for 17 yards, but only played 81-percent of offensive snaps.

Michael Thomas has missed only one game in his NFL career so far. His talent and availability has allowed him to put up monster numbers in his first four seasons.

No doubt the Saints would miss him if he were forced to miss a game or two – if only due to the double-teams he frequently forces. He’s led the NFL in receptions in each of the last two seasons.

But we may not find out until the day of New Orleans’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Raiders if Thomas is ready to go or not.

Fantasy football owners, be careful with how you set your lineups this weekend…