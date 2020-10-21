The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sean Payton Offers Update On Michael Thomas’ Injury

Michael Thomas interacting with fans after a Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with fans after his team defeated the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Last year, Michael Thomas shattered the NFL record for most receptions in a single season. He was hoping for an encore performance in 2020, but the All-Pro wide receiver has been nursing an ankle injury for the past four games.

Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. The Saints thought he’d return for Week 5 against the Chargers. Instead, the talented wideout made headlines for conduct detrimental to the the team – he got in a fight with C.J. Gardner-Johnson during practice.

Shortly after the incident, Thomas fired off a few controversial tweets, including the following message: “I was never healthy I was just trying to help my team get a win and heal up during the bye. Had a set back was so close. And I take my health serious. Now I’m a bad guy lol bet.”

Fortunately for New Orleans, it appears all is well now regarding Thomas’ injury. Sean Payton told reporters today that his star wideout is “feeling better.”

Payton also mentioned that Thomas’ discipline is now over. That’s a great sign that he’ll return to action this weekend against the Panthers.

Before fans can get their hopes up about Thomas playing this Sunday, they’ll want to check the team’s initial injury report later this afternoon.

If Thomas is a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, he’ll most likely play this weekend.

Remember, Thomas said “I’ll be back next week” during a brief appearance on ESPN’s First Take last Friday.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.