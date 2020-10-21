Sean Payton Offers Update On Michael Thomas’ Injury

Last year, Michael Thomas shattered the NFL record for most receptions in a single season. He was hoping for an encore performance in 2020, but the All-Pro wide receiver has been nursing an ankle injury for the past four games.

Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. The Saints thought he’d return for Week 5 against the Chargers. Instead, the talented wideout made headlines for conduct detrimental to the the team – he got in a fight with C.J. Gardner-Johnson during practice.

Shortly after the incident, Thomas fired off a few controversial tweets, including the following message: “I was never healthy I was just trying to help my team get a win and heal up during the bye. Had a set back was so close. And I take my health serious. Now I’m a bad guy lol bet.”

Fortunately for New Orleans, it appears all is well now regarding Thomas’ injury. Sean Payton told reporters today that his star wideout is “feeling better.”

Payton on Mike Thomas: “I think he’s feeling better” … Says discipline is over — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 21, 2020

Payton also mentioned that Thomas’ discipline is now over. That’s a great sign that he’ll return to action this weekend against the Panthers.

Before fans can get their hopes up about Thomas playing this Sunday, they’ll want to check the team’s initial injury report later this afternoon.

If Thomas is a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, he’ll most likely play this weekend.

Remember, Thomas said “I’ll be back next week” during a brief appearance on ESPN’s First Take last Friday.