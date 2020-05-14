Sean Payton Outlines The Saints’ Plans For QB Drew Brees

Sean Payton and the Saints invested a lot of money into bringing Drew Brees back for what could be the final two years of his career.

With that in mind, Payton has a plan for how to handle Brees to optimize his time on the field. He told the New Orleans Times-Picayune that the Saints may make an adjustment to Brees’ workload.

Payton stopped short of flatly saying that Brees will be on a pitch count once the regular season starters. However, it seems almost guaranteed that the team will put some limitations on how much he does during practice. Payton cited the rest days Brees received this past year as being invaluable to keeping Brees fresh.

“I don’t think a pitch count relative to in the regular season games,” Payton said. “Certainly during the week of practice. For the last couple of years, Wednesday’s been a down day. He’s rested his arm. I know last year there was five weeks he didn’t play and then he came back playing extremely well.”

Why does Sean Payton think games without fans would be more of an impact for New Orleans than many other cities? "It impacts the stadiums that are the loudest."

Why does Sean Payton think games without fans would be more of an impact for New Orleans than many other cities? "It impacts the stadiums that are the loudest."

That said though, Brees’ ability to stay fresh hasn’t saved him from getting hurt. The 2019 season saw him suffer a major injury for the first time since before he arrived in New Orleans.

Brees wound up missing five games with a torn ligament in his thumb.

Now at the age of 41, it’s going to take all of the toughness he can muster to maintain the high level that’s become expected of him.

