Sean Payton Reveals His ‘Plans’ For The 2022 Season

Longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped down from his post today after a decade and a half with the organization.

For the NFL fanbases dreaming about Payton potentially coaching their favorite team, it looks like you’re going to have to wait at least one year. While Payton did not rule out returning to the sideline at some point, he made it clear he wants some time off.

During his press conference this afternoon, Payton revealed that he plans to sit out the 2022 season.

Sean Payton: “My plans are not to be coaching in 2022 – that’s just how I feel.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2022

Assuming Payton follows through on this promise, it would make sense for him to go into television for the time being. He is reportedly a major target of multiple networks.

Also, if Payton does sit out the 2022 season, you can bet we’ll hear whispers about him potentially coming back with a number of different teams as the year plays out, and his name will come up for almost every available job next offseason.