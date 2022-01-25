The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sean Payton Reveals His ‘Plans’ For The 2022 Season

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped down from his post today after a decade and a half with the organization.

For the NFL fanbases dreaming about Payton potentially coaching their favorite team, it looks like you’re going to have to wait at least one year. While Payton did not rule out returning to the sideline at some point, he made it clear he wants some time off.

During his press conference this afternoon, Payton revealed that he plans to sit out the 2022 season.

Assuming Payton follows through on this promise, it would make sense for him to go into television for the time being. He is reportedly a major target of multiple networks.

Also, if Payton does sit out the 2022 season, you can bet we’ll hear whispers about him potentially coming back with a number of different teams as the year plays out, and his name will come up for almost every available job next offseason.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.