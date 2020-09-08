Sean Payton Provides Update On Alvin Kamara Negotiations

As the New Orleans Saints prepare for their season opener this weekend, the team continues to negotiate with star running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara missed some practices last week, leading to speculation he was holding out and reports that the Saints would be open to trading him. However, the fourth-year pro returned to the fold and by all accounts, New Orleans wants to sign him long-term.

Saints head coach Sean Payton hasn’t gone into details on the nature of the team’s negotiations with Kamara, but has confirmed multiple times that he expects to get a deal done. There was originally some hope an agreement could be in place by today, but that was not the case.

Still, Payton isn’t worried.

“I’m confident that at some point we’ll get this done, and we’ll let you know when that happens,” he told reporters today.

Sean Payton said he won't speak directly about contract negotiations, but ended his answer re: Alvin Kamara this way: "I'm confident that at some point we'll get this done, and we'll let you know when that happens." — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) September 7, 2020

Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has more than lived up to his draft status as a third-round pick in 2017.

Kamara has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, rushing for 2,408 yards and 27 touchdowns while racking up 2,068 receiving yards and 10 scores.