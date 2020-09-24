Sean Payton Reacts To Getting Fined For Not Wearing His Mask

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was among the coaches fined by the National Football League for not wearing their mask on the sideline.

Five NFL franchises and coaches – Payton and the Saints, Jon Gruden and the Raiders, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, Vic Fangio and the Broncos – were fined by the league for violating COVID-19 protocol.

The head coaches were fined $100,000 and their franchises were fined $250,000, according to the NFL.

Payton, whose Saints lost to the Raiders on Monday Night Football, admitted he needs to do a better job.

“I’ve just gotta do a better job when we’re not on offense,” Payton said Wednesday, per Amie Just of nola.com. “It’s OK if you’re pulling it down while you’re calling plays but what happens is I get caught up in the game and half the time forget that it’s down, so I’ve just gotta be more diligent with it.”

It’s understandable that coaches will occasionally forget, especially early in the season when they’re not used to it, but the fines should help them remember.

