Sean Payton Reacts To Controversial Saints-Vikings Finish

Saints head coach Sean Payton has a lot to complain about after their Wild Card loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But despite the controversial finish, the officiating apparently won’t be one of those things.

Speaking to the media after the 26-20 overtime loss, Payton had only positive things to say about the Vikings. He said that Minnesota “deserved to win” and credited them for making more plays than his Saints.

Via ProFootballTalk:

“Tip your hats to Minnesota,” Payton said. “They deserved to win. . . . They made more plays than we did.”

He did not comment on the officiating.

There were several plays that occurred in overtime that could have easily swung the momentum against the Vikings.

Between the no-call holding penalty on Riley Reiff or the semi-blatant offensive pass interference by Kyle Rudolph, Payton and Saints fans everywhere can take their pick of things to complain about. But ultimately Payton is right: Minnesota made the big plays in the big moments, while the Saints largely didn’t.

Payton, his players, and WhoDat Nation head into the offseason perhaps less bitter than last year. But after going 13-3 in the regular season, there’s no doubt they’ll still be bitter.