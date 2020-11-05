Sean Payton Reacts To Getting His Top 2 Wide Receivers Back

The New Orleans Saints have been shorthanded at wide receiver for the majority of this season, as Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas have missed time due to COVID-19 and a high-ankle sprain, respectively. Fortunately, it sounds like both are set to return this Sunday.

New Orleans knew it’d be without Thomas for an extended period of time, but it didn’t imagine it would be without its top offensive player for seven weeks. As for Sanders, the veteran wideout was expected to miss two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Since the Saints had Sanders and Thomas back at practice on Wednesday, they’re currently on track to suit up this weekend against the Buccaneers.

Head coach Sean Payton was asked about getting back his top wide receivers for an important division game. Judging off his response, Sanders and Thomas should be in the starting lineup this Sunday.

“I’m excited these guys are back, and certainly there’s additional targets,” Payton said. “Now it’s up to us to be more consistent and take advantage of it.”

Thomas has been out of action since Week 1 of the regular season. It’ll be interesting to see how he looks after sitting out for roughly two months.

Sanders, meanwhile, was really coming into his own before getting placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He should be able to pick up where he left off as long as his timing with Drew Brees is on point.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat to win the NFC South.