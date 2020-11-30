Sean Payton Reacts To Taysom Hill’s Performance Today

Today’s Broncos-Saints game was on par with the Army-Navy game of years past with the sheer lack of passing. Taysom Hill won the game, but barely threw the ball in a dominating 31-3 win, and Sean Payton is more than satisfied with that.

Speaking to the media after the game, Payton declared that Taysom played the game exactly how he wanted him to. He acknowledged that it didn’t make for the most “aesthetically pleasing” game, but was the kind he was happy with.

Taysom Hill went 9 of 16 for 78 yards and an interception. But he was very effective on the ground, rushing 10 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

The rest of the running game was on point too. Latavius Murray had a dominating 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 19 carries, while Alvin Kamara added 54 yards on just 11 carries.

The New Orleans Saints are now 2-0 without star QB Drew Brees, who is still recovering from his long list of injuries.

They haven’t been playing their prettiest offensive football with Taysom Hill under center, but they’re still playing winning football – which is far more important given the circumstances.

New Orleans’ next two games will be road tilts with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. Given how the two teams have played recently, the Saints should be favored in both.

At 9-2 on the season, the Saints control their destiny for the No. 1 overall seed. By the looks of it, there aren’t many NFC teams that can get in their way.