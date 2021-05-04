Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints added another signal-caller to their ranks by selecting former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book with their fourth-round pick.

Just over a month before the draft, Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked whick quarterback resembled him back from his high school days. “That kid at Notre Dame (Ian Book) is pretty scrappy. He’s pretty interesting to watch on tape,” Payton said at the time.

Well, just over a month later, the Saints locked up Book with a late-round selection. Asked about his earlier comment about Book, Payton said he doesn’t even remember making that comment.

“Listen I read that, I can’t remember even making that comment,” Payton said via Pro Football Talk. “He doesn’t remind me of me. I wouldn’t have drafted me.”

Here’s more of what Payton had to say:

So he’s done a great job at Notre Dame. We’ve seen a lot of his tape, obviously and watched a lot of film on him. Dan had to bring his name up because at that time, generally the host is kind of moving the direction of an interview. But no, it would have been so hard to even project where we were this weekend from that interview.”

Book had an excellent career at Notre Dame becoming the all-time leader in wins for the Fighting Irish.

Now he has a chance to learn from Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.