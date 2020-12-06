Sean Payton Recently Left A Package For Every Saints Player

It was a big day for Sean Payton and his New Orleans Saints. They beat the rival Atlanta Falcons, QB Taysom Hill threw his first TD, and the team clinched the playoffs.

Naturally, Payton was ecstatic and grateful for how great his team has been playing. To show his gratitude, he had a gift for all of his players.

Hill revealed after the game that his past week the Saints head coach left gift baskets for all of the players. Inside of those gift baskets? Cheese.

Why cheese? An homage to Payton’s mentor, Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells.

“Don’t eat the cheese. Don’t get into the hype,” Hill said, echoicing Payton’s message. “Keep your head down. Keep working.”

This year's "don't eat the cheese" message from Sean Payton comes with actual baskets of cheese in every player's locker https://t.co/FZfxHTQxQm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 6, 2020

The Saints players have responded far better to Drew Brees’ absence than anyone thought. They’re 3-0 this year without Brees, and have won all three of their games without him convincingly (albeit against two teams with losing records).

Fortunately for the Saints, they may not need to endure life without Brees for much longer. He’s recovering from his injuries nicely and should be back in time for the playoffs, if not the final few weeks of the season.

For now though, the Saints players have a lot to be proud of. If they keep this level of play up, it’ll be hard for anyone to beat them.

Are the Saints the best team in the NFL right now?