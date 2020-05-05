Sean Payton Reportedly Comparing Taysom Hill To Legendary QB

There might be not be a player in the NFL that does more for their team than Taysom Hill. The former BYU quarterback can play on special teams, throw a block downfield, catch a touchdown pass and throw an occasional deep ball.

Hill has become a Swiss-Army knife for the New Orleans Saints, especially since Sean Payton keeps discovering new ways to use him. Earlier this offseason, the front office rewarded Hill with a two-year extension.

No one really knows if Hill can play quarterback in the NFL at a consistent level, but that won’t stop Payton from comparing his versatile gunslinger to a Hall of Famer in Steve Young.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Saints believe Hill can become a similar quarterback to Young “in and out of the pocket.” That’s quite the comparison for Hill, who has never started a game at quarterback in the NFL.

Believe it or not, there are a few similarities between Hill and Young.

For starters, both quarterbacks are from BYU. More importantly though, they waited years before ever getting a chance to play quarterback in the NFL.

Young didn’t become the starter for the San Francisco 49ers until he was 30 years old. As for Hill, he’s currently 29 years old and isn’t slated to be the starter for New Orleans until next season – if Drew Brees retires.

It’ll be tough for Hill to become even half of what Young was at quarterback. However, it’s clear that he has gained Payton’s trust in New Orleans. That alone should help him get a shot under center in the future.