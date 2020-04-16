Sean Payton Responds To Brandon Marshall’s ‘First Take’ Prediction

Brandon Marshall had quite the appearance on ESPN’s First Take this Thursday morning, as he took a few shots at his former team in the New Orleans Saints.

During his discussion with Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith, the former Pro Bowl wideout guaranteed that Tampa Bay would edge out New Orleans for the NFC South title. He sounds pretty confident in this prediction mainly because he believes the Saints’ time as contenders is up.

“Their window is closed, their window is closed,” Marshall said. “Their window is closed, I’m sorry. Did you see what happened to their defense last year? Do you see that everyone in the league has the book on New Orleans’ offense now? Did you see that? It’s over, it’s a wrap.”

Fast forward a few hours later, and Saints head coach Sean Payton responded to Marshall’s comments by sarcastically calling him a fortune reader.

Payton has been active on Twitter over the past few weeks. Earlier this offseason, he took a shot at the Atlanta Falcons regarding their blown lead in Super Bowl LI.

The past three seasons have been brutal for the Saints. Despite all their success during the regular season, they’ve been unable to get over the hump in the playoffs.

It’s possible that Marshall is right and New Orleans squandered its championship window, but it’d be foolish to count out Drew Brees and the Saints this fall.