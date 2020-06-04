Sean Payton Responds To Viral Tweet About QB Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has responded to a viral tweet about his quarterback, Drew Brees.

Brees, of course, is facing major criticism for his comments on players kneeling for the national anthem. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback told Yahoo Finance that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

Several Saints players – current and former – have expressed frustration with Brees’ comments. Many of them have spoken out on social media.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the team is having a virtual meeting tonight, though it was scheduled two weeks ago. It seems likely that Brees’ comments will be brought up, but who knows what will actually happen.

A fake Twitter account, @ShooterMcGavin_, jokingly tweeted that the Saints players have invited Brees to an “emergency meeting with him on the 9th green at 9 tonight,” referencing a scene from Happy Gilmore.

Payton, who’s been quite active on social media this offseason, responded to the tweet.

“Complete B.S. meeting scheduled 2 weeks ago. Get your story straight!” he tweeted. “BREAKING.”

An NFL head coach is actually responding to tweets from a Twitter account pretending to be a character from an Adam Sandler movie.

So that’s where we’re at in 2020.