Sean Payton Reveals Why Drew Brees Didn’t Play Second Half

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints had a pretty stunning start to the second half on Sunday, as Jameis Winston – not Drew Brees – was behind center. Winston led the Saints to a 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

New Orleans later announced that Brees was dealing with a rib injury. Following the game, head coach Sean Payton explained what happened.

“He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him,” Payton told reporters. “So, specifically, he’ll get an MRI and X-Rays. His back felt sore. As he tried to throw, he just came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.’ And so, quickly, we made the switch and, you know, that happens sometimes.

“He felt strong enough about letting me know and I know when he does that, which is probably gonna be the first time in 15 years, that it was significant enough where he felt like he couldn’t function in the second half.”

Brees, 41, has dealt with a couple of different injuries this season. New Orleans’ veteran quarterback has been battling shoulder soreness all season long, too.

The Saints improved to 7-2 with the win.

New Orleans is scheduled to take on the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.


