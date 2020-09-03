Sean Payton Reveals How Loud Superdome Will Be Week 1

For years, the New Orleans Saints have relied on their fans to give them an edge during home games. They won’t have that luxury when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 2020 home opener.

New Orleans decided that it will not have fans in attendance for Week 1 against Tampa Bay. It’s unfortunate since it should be a great quarterback battle between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Even though spectators won’t be allowed for next weekend’s showdown between the Buccaneers and Saints, the stadium will still be filled with noise. Sean Payton revealed just how loud the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be for Week 1.

“What we’re going to deal with, every team in the league is going to have kind of an ambient crowd noise that’s set at 70 decibels,” Payton told reporters. “So we had it at 70 for most of the practice and then when music is played, it’ll be at 75. That really is for Week 1. That obviously can be adjusted based on where this thing goes relative to fans. So we had it on 70, and we had the music at 75.”

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, was working on the rules for artificial noise. Judging off Payton’s latest comments, the league has decided on 70 decibels for fake crowd noise.

Saints fans won’t have their amazing crowd behind them for the season opener, but the team did announce great news earlier this week.

After several conversations with Louisiana Gov. Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Cantrell, the Saints have been cleared to have fans for their Week 3 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.