Sean Payton Reveals If He Might Coach Again

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton may coach again, but he’s not thinking about that right now.

Payton just had his press conference after the news came out about him stepping away and confirmed that he doesn’t like the word retirement.

“I still have a vision for doing things in football, and I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point, but that’s not where my heart is right now,” Payton said.

The TV networks are going to be lining up to get Payton as there are expected to be some musical chairs with analysts and announcers.

Payton coached the Saints for 15 seasons and finished with a 152-89 regular-season record. He also led the Saints to their only Super Bowl in 2009 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Now that Payton has stepped aside, that means the Saints will start their interviews for his replacement. One name that’s expected to get a lot of attention is defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Allen has been with the team for the last seven seasons and did a marvelous job with the defense this season.

One way or another, it’s going to look a lot different in New Orleans and next season.