Sean Payton Reveals No. 1 Thing He's Looking For In Next Job

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton hasn't officially announced that he'll coach in 2023, but all signs are pointing to him returning to the sidelines very soon.

During a one-on-one interview with The Spun, Payton discussed his future in the NFL.

If Payton does return to coaching, he'll want to partner up with a franchise that has great leadership. That's something he really valued during his time in New Orleans.

"I think the most important thing is functional leadership," Payton told The Spun. "True ownership in the front office with the willingness to want to win and understand how to do that. I don't want to be somewhere looking back at it, saying, ‘Man.’ I know how good it was in New Orleans, and I know Mickey Loomis well as a friend and as general manager. And I know Mrs. Benson, their ownership group there. There's a reason we had success year in and year out. So I don't want to feel like handcuffed somewhere you can't win - and there are a few of those places. And so other than that, I really kind of remove myself from looking at each individual place. I'm aware of some places, and other places, maybe not as familiar."

Payton is expected to be the No. 1 candidate on most teams' wish list. It's not often that a Super Bowl-winning coach in his prime is available.

Over the weekend, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport linked Payton the Chargers and Rams. Of course, those jobs would need to open up in order for a deal to materialize.

It's also possible a dark horse emerges to land Payton in the offseason.