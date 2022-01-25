Sean Payton Reveals Who He’s Rooting For In The Playoffs

Sean Payton officially announced that he’s stepping away from the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons as the organization’s head coach on Tuesday.

Payton, 58, confirmed earlier reports about his retirement during a press conference on Tuesday. Although he didn’t rule out a return to coaching at some point, the longtime Saints leader made clear that it’s time for him to a break.

Now that Payton has officially left the coaching ranks, he’ll become just like the rest of football fans, free to cheer on whichever team he likes. During his press conference, the former Saints head coach was asked who he’s rooting for in this year’s postseason.

Payton decided to stick with his New Orleans ties, revealing that he’s pulling for the Cincinnati Bengals, per Al Butler of UPI.com.

It comes as no surprise to hear Payton say that he wants the Bengals to win this year’s Super Bowl. Cincinnati is led by former LSU star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who just led the Tigers to a college national championship a few seasons ago. Fellow LSU standout Ja’Marr Chase is also on the Bengals and in the midst of a sensational rookie year.

Cincinnati scraped its way into the AFC Championship Game with one-score wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals now face a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference title contest.

Considered an underdog, Cincinnati has garnered plenty of support in recent weeks, with Payton being the latest to hop aboard the hype train. Just earlier this week, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath also revealed his hope for the Bengals to make the Super Bowl.

Only time will tell if Cincinnati gets into the big game. The Bengals will first need to beat the Chiefs on the road this Sunday.