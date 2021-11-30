Sean Payton Reveals The Plan For Quarterback This Week

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a four-game losing streak after starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an injury.

Trevor Siemian took over as the new starting quarterback, but the Saints haven’t had much success on the offensive side of the ball over that period of time. As such, there could be a change in the near future.

According to multiple reports, the Saints are leaning towards starting Taysom Hill at quarterback on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean Payton isn’t ready to name his starter just yet.

When asked who will be the starting quarterback on Sunday, Payton responded with, “we’ll see.'”

“Sean Payton said ‘We’ll see’ who the Saints’ starting QB is Thursday night — but suggested that it will depend on the health of Taysom Hill’s foot injury,” Saints insider Mike Triplett said. “Payton said the Saints want to see how Hill’s foot is doing Wednesday, but it will be him or Trevor Siemian.”

Taysom Hill has battled a number of injuries so far this season. A concussion saw the utility player miss three games earlier in the season before a foot injury also cost him some playing time.

Given the team’s recent struggles, though, the Saints are in desperate need of a spark. It’s possible Taysom Hill can be that spark against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.