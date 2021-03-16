Sean Payton Reveals When He Knew Drew Brees Was Retiring

This past weekend, Drew Brees announced that he was retiring from the NFL. It was a decision that didn’t surprise New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton at all.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Payton revealed when he knew Brees would retire. He admit that he thought the 2020 season would be Brees’ last ride before it even began.

“I knew Brees was going to retire after the season… would had bet a year ago he was strongly considering it,” Payton said. “He had time to think about and decided to come back…It was almost understood, he came back and this was his last year.”

Payton’s comments line up with the reports from last year that stated Brees was ready to retire but then experienced a change of heart. In his final season with the Saints, he completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

As for who will replace Brees in New Orleans, Payton said he envisions a quarterback battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston during training camp.

“Now there’s a few things that may still be out there, but I see those two competing for this position.”

The Saints own an 8-1 record without Brees at quarterback over the past two years. We’ll see if Payton can scheme together a solid offense around either Hill or Winston in 2021.