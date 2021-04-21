Sean Payton Says Saints Must Address 1 Position Before The Season

Like all NFL head coaches, Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints knows that there are areas of his roster that must be bolstered before the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, Payton made it very clear that one position that must be addressed is cornerback. The Saints lost Janoris Jenkins, who was a key contributor last year, in free agency, and the depth behind starters Marshon Lattimore and Patrick Robinson is thin.

“Corner is an area we have to address between now and the season and I think we will be able to find that,” Payton said. “But yeah, we lost some good players that we knew we might have to to get our numbers below. I think that’s part of operating in the salary cap era.”

Payton made these comments while speaking with reporters at the Zurich Classic Pro-Am in New Orleans. Drew Brees also participated, along with current Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and kicker Wil Lutz and celebrity Anthony Mackie.

While Payton might be a bit concerned about his cornerback room, he indicated he doesn’t feel an overwhelming need to add a quarterback leading up to next season.

“… I don’t think it’s a ‘must’ position,” Payton said on Tuesday, per Doug Mouton. “I feel like we’ve got real good players in the building.”

Jameis Winston is expected to be New Orleans’ starting quarterback in 2021, with Hill once again playing a major role at the position.