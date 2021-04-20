Sean Payton Addresses Saints’ Approach To QB In 2021 Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft class is loaded with quarterback talent and multiple organizations have their sights set on taking one of the prospects at the end of the month. But for the New Orleans Saints, a quarterback seems to be far from the top priority.

Although the organization said goodbye to Drew Brees this offseason, as he announced his retirement from professional football, the Saints sound content with their current options at quarterback. Head coach Sean Payton spoke briefly about the team’s plan for the upcoming draft and mentioned that a signal caller wasn’t a “must” position for the franchise.

“… I don’t think it’s a ‘must’ position,” Payton said of the organization’s approach on drafting a quarterback, per Doug Mouton. “I feel like we’ve got real good players in the building.”

Payton’s comments certainly reflect the moves that the Saints made this offseason.

New Orleans made a commitment to Jameis Winston this spring, signing the 2020 back-up to another one-year deal for the upcoming campaign. The former No. 1 overall pick appeared to embrace his role behind Brees last year and will now get another opportunity to start in the NFL.

But, Winston isn’t alone in the room. Utility man Taysom Hill also remains on the roster and is reportedly switching up his training to focus more energy on playing quarterback, according to a recent report from Nick Underhill. The 30-year-old has long been a favorite of Sean Payton’s and could be in line for more snaps depending on Winston’s play.

The Saints also have a few more pressing needs at the draft that will likely prevent them from taking a quarterback early on. Multiple mock drafts having the NFC South organization looking at a wide receiver or cornerback in the first round.

The New Orleans Saints will be on the clock on April 29 with the 28th overall pick.