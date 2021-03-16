Sean Payton Reveals If The Saints Are Set At Quarterback

The post-Drew Brees era is about to begin in New Orleans, and the Saints are preparing to have multiple options at quarterback.

On Monday night, New Orleans agreed to a one-year free agent deal with Jameis Winston, who served as one of Brees’ backups in 2020. He rejoins a roster that also includes jack-of-all trades quarterback Taysom Hill, a favorite of head coach Sean Payton.

As for who will officially replace Brees as the Saints’ starter, well that hasn’t been decided yet, per Payton. In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, he said to expect a quarterback competition.

It will be a QB competition in New Orleans per Sean Payton to @dpshow — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 16, 2021

When Brees went down with an injury during last season, Winston replaced him in the moment, but it was Hill who started the ensuing games.

Payton has made no bones about his affinity for the former BYU star, though he also made it clear this offseason that he wanted Winston back.

In our opinion, as rough as Winston can be at times as a QB, he is a much, much-better passer than Hill. There’s a good chance that neither is the long-term answer for this franchise, but in the short-term, Jameis is probably the better option.

We’ll see if Sean Payton agrees.