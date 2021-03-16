The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sean Payton Reveals If The Saints Are Set At Quarterback

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill celebrating.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile as he greets teammate quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The post-Drew Brees era is about to begin in New Orleans, and the Saints are preparing to have multiple options at quarterback.

On Monday night, New Orleans agreed to a one-year free agent deal with Jameis Winston, who served as one of Brees’ backups in 2020. He rejoins a roster that also includes jack-of-all trades quarterback Taysom Hill, a favorite of head coach Sean Payton.

As for who will officially replace Brees as the Saints’ starter, well that hasn’t been decided yet, per Payton. In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, he said to expect a quarterback competition.

When Brees went down with an injury during last season, Winston replaced him in the moment, but it was Hill who started the ensuing games.

Payton has made no bones about his affinity for the former BYU star, though he also made it clear this offseason that he wanted Winston back.

In our opinion, as rough as Winston can be at times as a QB, he is a much, much-better passer than Hill. There’s a good chance that neither is the long-term answer for this franchise, but in the short-term, Jameis is probably the better option.

We’ll see if Sean Payton agrees.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.