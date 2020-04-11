Sean Payton Savagely Trolls Atlanta Falcons With Social Media Post

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Falcons were one of two NFC South teams to introduce new uniforms for the 2020 season.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, their division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers debuted their new uniforms to rousing applause. Atlanta unveiled its new uniforms a day later, but was scrutinized for the new look.

One NFL head coach even decided to weigh in with a comment on the new jerseys. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton replied with a one-word response to the new uniforms: “impressive.”

Sensing the irony in his tone, a Falcons fan posted a headline from after the Saints heartbreaking and controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game. The headline read: “Sean Payton ate ice cream and watched Netflix for 3 days after Saints loss.”

The Falcons fan attached a comment along with the post. “Get back in your bad and provide us some show reviews” the caption read.”

Payton did just that – in the form of the ultimate troll for Falcons fans. “2 musts…Oceans 8 and definitely Tiger King One other that is 3rd would be HBOs Houston we have a problem,” Payton said.

It’s a clear shot at the Falcons for their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

After leading 28-3, Atlanta faltered in the second half and eventually lost to Tom Brady and company in overtime.

Payton – and the world – have not forgotten.