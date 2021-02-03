Sean Payton Sends Clear Message About Free Agent QB Jameis Winston

Just a few weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints’ season came to an end with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

Following the loss, all eyes are on longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Will he finally retire from the game of football or return for another season?

On Wednesday morning, Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed the team’s questions at quarterback. He spent some time on Good Morning Football and spoke about potentially bringing back Jameis Winston for the 2021 season.

Payton made it clear he liked having Winston in the quarterback room during the 2020 campaign and would like to have him back for another season. Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“And a lot of times, you want to hold your cards closer to the vest and he is a free agent. But him, along with Taysom Hill who’s in the building, we’ve said it all along — we’re going to develop and coach those guys. And Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in.”

The expectation is that Brees will retire from the game of football this summer, meaning the Saints will have a new starting quarterback in 2021.

Sean Payton has shown an allegiance to Taysom Hill – at least in getting him on the field in certain packages. It was Hill who took over as the starting quarterback when Brees went down with injuries last season.

However, New Orleans seems intent on having Winston back. Will he be the Saints starting quarterback in 2021?