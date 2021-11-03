Sean Payton Sends Clear Message About Saints Wide Receivers

The New Orleans Saints‘ receiving corps hasn’t been very productive this season, but the hope inside the building was that Michael Thomas would fix that problem. On Wednesday, however, Thomas announced that he will not be able to return this season.

Thomas, who underwent ankle surgery in the summer, revealed that he suffered a setback in his rehab. As a result, he will not play football for the Saints this season.

“As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season,” Thomas wrote. “Unfortunately, the rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury.

“Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.”

With Thomas officially out for the rest of the season, Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked about the team’s wide receivers during this Wednesday’s press conference. Clearly, he would prefer to have Thomas at his disposal for the second half of the season.

“I’m not interested in your PFF grades or any of that other stuff,” Payton said. “Obviously you’re better if you have Mike Thomas in that group but we don’t right now.”

The Saints will need to rely on Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris and Tre’Quan Smith to keep making plays at wide receiver.

Callaway has been the team’s leading receiver through Week 8 with 284 yards. We’d imagine that’s not what Payton was hoping for from his No. 1 wideout this fall.