The New Orleans Saints enter the 2021 season with a glaring absence: future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

The former NFL star decided it was time to hang up his cleats after the 2020 season came to an end. That leaves Saints head coach Sean Payton with a major question: who should he start at quarterback.

Taysom Hill won the starting job when Brees went down with an injury during the 2020 season. However, former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston can’t be ruled out just yet.

Payton opened up on the quarterback battle.

“I think both of the players we’re talking about have had the benefit of training, being in meetings with him and seeing the daily grind,” Payton said, talking about Brees’ impact on Hill and Winston.

"There is a little bit of a standard, and it's kinda high"@Saints Head Coach @SeanPayton joined the show to talk about the expectation at the QB position 👇 pic.twitter.com/JyXXJXM4Ju — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 9, 2021

“Obviously there’s a high bar for our team,” he said. “I think both of those guys will rise to the challenge. They both understand the importance of the reps that we’re going to have.”

It’s unclear who the favorite is right now to win the job, but both have experience as starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Last season, Hill performed admirably during Brees’ absence.

Who will win the job?