Through his first two NFL stars, Taysom Hill really hasn’t needed to do all that much as a passer. That may be a problem for head coach Sean Payton in the evaluation process heading into 2021. But he addressed the issue today.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Payton called it “a Catch-22” for Hill to do so little as a passer against the Denver Broncos in their 31-3 win. But Payton was in no mood to discuss that aspect of the game on his Victory Monday.

Instead, Payton admonished the media for not giving his team enough credit for how good they were in the running game. Hill, Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara combined for over 220 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

But Taysom Hill rarely decided to air out the ball. He threw the ball just 16 times, completing nine passes for 78 yards and tossing an interception.

To date, Hill still has not thrown a touchdown pass in his NFL career.

Sean Payton acknowledged it was a Catch-22 for Taysom Hill to play such a limited game plan Sunday when he is eager to make an impression as a starting QB. But he said, “Today’s not the day.” … Payton added that Saints didn’t get enough credit for running for 225-plus yards. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 30, 2020

The New Orlean Saints’ next two games will be against the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. Those two teams have defenses Taysom Hill can surely exploit through the air as other teams have done all season.

The Saints have little room for error with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and LA Rams breathing down their necks in the race for the No. 1 overall seed. For their more critical games against the Chiefs, Vikings and Panthers, they may be forced to go deep.

One way or another, Payton needs to put Hill in situations that test his ability to throw the football. Their playoff future could depend on it.