Sean Payton Shares Latest On Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara running the ball.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Viking on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

After 24 hours of a lot of outside shouting and conflicting reports, it seems like the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara are on the same page.

Tuesday afternoon, reports emerged saying the Saints were open to trading their fourth-year running back. Kamara, who missed multiple days of training camp reportedly due to unhappiness over his contract, is looking for a multi-year extension that will pay him as an elite player at his position.

However, Kamara returned to practice today, and he and head coach Sean Payton reportedly had a productive conversation. Cooler heads seemed to be prevailing.

This afternoon, Payton confirmed to reporters that the team is “actively negotiating a contract” with Kamara.

A second-round pick out of Tennessee in 2017, Kamara has amassed more than 2,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards receiving while making the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

His versatility makes him a crucial component in New Orleans’ diverse offense, as well as one of the few running backs worth ponying up some cash for.

Reading all the tea leaves right now, it wouldn’t shock us if the Saints and Kamara have a new deal in place sooner rather than later.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.