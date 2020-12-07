Sean Payton Shares The Latest On Drew Brees’ Return

The New Orleans Saints continue to forge on without Drew Brees. Yesterday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons was the team’s third-straight win without its quarterback.

Brees is eligible to come off the injured reserve after sitting for three weeks, but it doesn’t look like that will happen. His head coach Sean Payton indicated today he hasn’t put a set date on Brees’ return.

“I honestly wouldn’t be able to give you a time frame,” Payton said, via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. “He’s like a handful of the other guys that are down there working their tails off to get back healthy, 100% and we’ll kind of see when that is.”

Taysom Hill has been filling in for Brees, who fractured 11 ribs and suffered a collapsed lung. Hill is 3-0 as a starter, throwing for 543 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and rushing for 176 yards and four scores.

In nine games before getting injured, Brees completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

New Orleans is currently holds the best record in the NFC, one game better than the 9-3 Green Bay Packers.

The Saints will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday.