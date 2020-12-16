It doesn’t appear that 11 fractured ribs will keep Drew Brees out for much longer. Earlier today, the superstar quarterback of the New Orleans Saints was designated to return to practice.

This is great news for Brees, who has been out of action since November 15. However, the Saints aren’t so sure they’ll have Brees under center this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sean Payton made some interesting comments when talking about Brees’ status for this weekend.

“We haven’t ruled anything just because we don’t have to,” Payton told ESPN’s Mike Triplett on Wednesday. “He’s got a ways to go still, and he’s someone we’re not gonna just hurry back and just put him in the game.”

The Saints won’t throw Brees out there if he’s not able to function close to 100 percent.

Payton continued “I think the significance of the injuries are such that you’ve gotta make sure he can function and feel confident.”

More Payton on Brees: “I think the significance of the injuries are such that you’ve gotta make sure he can function and feel confident.” — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 16, 2020

Even though Payton doesn’t sound all that confident in Brees playing in Week 15, the veteran signal-caller made it seem like he’s nearing a return to the gridiron.

During an interview with Mike Nabors of Cox Sports Television, Brees said “I obviously have a plan in place as to the benchmarks that I need to hit in order to get to where I know that I can play and play effectively for this team. And all I can say is I’m close.”

Brees also admit there’s extra motivation this week to suit up against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The next few days of practice will determine whether or not Brees suits up this Sunday.