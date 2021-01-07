Sean Payton Shuts Down Question About Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to host the Chicago Bears in an NFC Wild Card game on Sunday, and they might have wide receiver Michael Thomas back for it.

Thomas went on injured reserve late in the regular season with the hope that he’d be back and good to go for the postseason. On Wednesday, the star wideout was spotted on the practice field, an encouraging sign.

Saints head coach Sean Payton isn’t giving anything away though regarding Thomas. This morning, he shut down a question about his top pass catcher and whether or not he’ll be available this weekend.

Question: "Sean, are you able to share any sense of optimism about Mike Tho-" Sean Payton: "Yeah, I won't do that." — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) January 7, 2021

An All-Pro in 2018 and 2019, Thomas was limited to seven games (five starts) in 2020. He finished the season with 40 receptions for 438 yards and no touchdowns.

If he suits up against the Bears on Sunday, it will be the first time the Saints will have Thomas, Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara on the field at the same time since Week 10. That’s a scary thought for Chicago.

The Saints and Bears will kick off at 4:40 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.